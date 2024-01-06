Cream of the Crop
Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible

Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this weekend's winter storm.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Commonwealth prepares for a blast of winter weather this weekend, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging Virginians to pay attention to weather forecasts and use caution if they have to travel.

Youngkin spoke with WDBJ7 in an interview late Friday afternoon.

“This is our first storm of 2024, and I want to make sure that Virginians are watching the news and well-prepared,” Youngkin said. “We’ve worked all week. We’ve been following the storm since Tuesday. We’re well-prepared. We’ve got lots of resources out. But again, I think so much of this is making good decisions. And so if you can’t go slow, don’t go.”

Earlier the Governor’s Office posted the following message on social media:

Our teams at @VaDOT, @VSPPIO, and @VDEM will be monitoring the roads and forecasts for this weekend. I urge Virginians to stay home, monitor your local weather forecasts, and take personal precautions to ensure your safety.

