How salt can damage hardscapes

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - When preparing for snow, be careful what you put on your pavers, sidewalks, or steps.

Vincenzo Coppola, Owner of Stone and Wood Hardscapes, said salts can cause the surface to deteriorate.

“I would go to your local hardware store to find a pet-friendly salt, typically they will have CMA in it,” said Coppola.

People think the typical road salt is safe, which is not true.

“If you look at the sidewalks in your local town, you will start to see these sidewalks that are falling apart. Once you get the fractures in it, you just lose your strength,” said Coppola.

Coppola said the damage to your hardscapes, can turn into a safety hazard.

”If your pavers are just melted, cause that is just what road salt will do it just melts it over time. You could lose the integrity of your hardscape. You could slip, you could trip, you’ll have holes in it, you could have a fractured step,” said Coppola.

A safe alternative to using salt is sand, according to Coppola.

“Just regular sand, no chemicals, throw it down on your patio, if you have a blower, blow it off at the end of the season. it is the safest option,” said Coppola.

Coppola said he sees the most damage in the Spring when it is too late.

“Once it is fractured and the finish is gone, there is no coming back,” said Coppola.

Depending on much damage there is, repairs could be expensive.

