Officials investigating house fire in Mathias, West Virginia

(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Officials in West Virginia are investigating a house fire on Woods Edge Road in Mathias, West Virginia.

Mathias Vol. Fire Department said when crews arrived to the house Saturday morning it was fully engulfed in flames.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

Mathias Vol. Fire Department said the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, we are working to learn more and will add updates as we get them.

