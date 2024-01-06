Cream of the Crop
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST
HARDY COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Five people have died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said one adult male, 28, and four children ages ranging from one to five years old died in the fire.

One woman was transported to the trauma center in Winchester.

The call came in at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire on Woods Edge Road in Mathias, West Virginia.

Mathias Vol. Fire Department said when crews arrived to the house Saturday morning it was fully engulfed in flames.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure. They said no smoke alarms were found among the debris.

The victims bodies are being transported to the WV Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy and positive identification.

A GoFundMe link has been set up for the family.

