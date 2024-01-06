Cream of the Crop
Update on the job market in Virginia

Help wanted sign posted in place of work
Help wanted sign posted in place of work
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The job market is strong in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Workforce Development.

Director Carrie Roth said the labor force participation rate is the highest it has been since 2012.

”In November of 2023 we have seen the greatest number of jobs increase since 2018, so we have really seen a recent up tick in hiring which is really great,” said Roth.

The new year can bring a new excitement and energy. “I think that is the one thing we have seen over the last couple of years is that there is a great confidence in the job market. People feel very comfortable and they are in a job that they currently have, they can quickly find a job they do prefer,” said Roth.

Roth said unemployment is at 2.9% and the labor force participation rate is at 66.9%.

“We have almost 4.5 millions Virginians who are employed, which is an increase of over 231 more Virginian’s since January of 2022,” said Roth.

There are still about 254,000 job openings in the Commonwealth. Roth said in the last year, the Harrisonburg area saw the largest increase in jobs in the Commonwealth.

“Which was at 4.3 percent year over year change, so we see that Valley job growth is really strong and great employment opportunities there,” said Roth. “There are great opportunities to have new credentials, to do new things in new spaces in high occupation areas,” said Roth.

