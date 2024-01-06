Virginia ABC Grant application now open

Cream of the Crop
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia ABC Alcohol and Prevention grant opened on January 1.

Sarah Davlin, Capacity Building Specialist, Virginia ABC’s Community Health and Engagement said they are looking for grant applicants who want to address underage drinking, high-risk drinking and social providing prevention.

“We’d like to collaborate and build capacity with community organizations to address high-risking drinking in the Commonwealth and underage drinking in the Commonwealth,” said Davlin.

Virginia ABC started this grant in 2013, Davlin said, some past recipients have used these funds to provide trainings for parents to have conversations with their kids about alcohol, Colleges, who spoke with students about drinking, and implemented ABC’s Sticker Shock program.

“This specifically addresses social providing and have utilized that project on top of some other programs they used in their organizations,” said Davlin.

Davlin said it is important to address high-risk and underage drinking since it is still an issue across the country.

“To ensure we are making Virginia the healthiest it can be and protecting the communities within the Commonwealth,” said Davlin. The application will close on March 1, 2024 at 5p.m.

