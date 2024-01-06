Virginia loses at NC State 76-60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s road woes continue in true road games falling to NC State in Raleigh Saturday afternoon 76-60.

Virginia’s Isaac McKneely made four 3-pointers had a game-high 18 points in the loss.

NC State built a seven point halftime lead, then went on a 14-4 run to start the second half. The Wolfpack led by as many as 21. The ‘Hoos never cut the deficit to fewer than 13.

Virginia falls to 2-2 in the ACC and 0-3 in true road games. The Cavaliers are off for a week before playing at Wake Forest next weekend.

Here are some UVA postgame notes from a UVA basketball media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia (11-4, 2-2 ACC) is 2-4 away from home and 0-3 in true road games

• Virginia sports a 13-9 record at PNC Arena

• UVA has yielded 10 or more 3-pointers in its last two road games

• UVA trailed 35-28 at the half

• NC State won the rebound battle 32-31

• UVA forced one shot clock violation (11 total)

Series Notes

• Virginia is 69-86 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13

• The 16-point win was NC State’s largest in the series since a 19-point win in the 2013 ACC Tournament

• NC State has won four of the last six games in the series

• UVA is 24-40 at NC State, including a 9-9 mark at PNC Arena

• Tony Bennett is 15-6 vs. NC State as head coach at UVA

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Isaac McKneely (18), Ryan Dunn (16), Reece Beekman (12)

• Dunn had a career-high 16 points

• Beekman (10 assists) had his fifth career 10 assist game

• McKneely drilled four of more 3-pointers for the fifth time this season

• Beekman reached double figures for the 42nd time

• McKneely reached double figures for the 14th time

• Dunn reached double figures for the 10th time

• Blake Buchanan made his fifth start and first since Nov. 22 vs. West Virginia

• Dante Harris missed his ninth straight game with an ankle injury

