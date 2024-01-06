Washington Commanders surprise 11-year-old Page County boy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For his eleventh birthday, all Braxton Riley wanted were autographs from his favorite football team, the Washington Commanders, but he received an even better gift.

A TikTok video shows the fifth grader smiling while holding a football.

“Hi, my name is Braxton Riley. I live in Luray, Virginia, and I am the biggest Washington fan ever,” he said in the video his mother recorded. Dressed in Commanders gear, he gushed about his favorite player, “When I run the ball, I feel like Terry Mclaurin, because he’s fast, and I’m fast.”

Football is Braxton’s passion. The Page County local plays for a recreational tackle football team but hopes to play for the Commanders when he grows up. When his birthday approached, he asked his mother, Kayla Riley, to help him send a message to the team.

“Braxton came to me about a month ago and said that he wanted to make a video for the Commanders,” said Riley, “He wanted to send it to them and hopefully get a response from them, maybe some autographs. I told him I didn’t know if we’d be successful with that or not, but we made the video. It turns out, he was very successful.”

“I just thought of the idea to make a video, so I did,” said Braxton.

After Riley posted the video on TikTok, Braxton received an outpour of support from friends and neighbors. Riley said people came together to make her son happy.

“People from our local community in Page County reached out,” she said, “Someone offered to take him to the San Francisco game, which they went to. Other people gave him jerseys, different types of memorabilia, things like that.”

Braxton’s birthday wish came true when the Commanders sent him an autographed football, complete with every player’s signature. However, the team gave him another surprise.

“The Commanders reached out to me and asked if he would like to be the coin toss boy for the San Francisco game,” said Riley.

Braxton celebrated his birthday with his favorite players. The 11-year-old was thrilled to join his heroes on the field, and said it was a birthday he’ll never forget.

“I just love them so much,” he said.

