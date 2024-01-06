Waynesboro Public Works prepares for snow

WAYNESBORO, Va. With snow on the way, local agencies are making sure they are prepared. Trafford McRae, Director of Public Works, said they have been preparing since Fall.

“We go through and we do some classroom training on how to plow snow, some safety measures, how to stage trucks, and then we also put our crews through an obstacle course,” said McRae.

McRae said the public works department has been continuously checking the equipment to make sure everything is ready for the weekend.

“Some of our salt equipment tends to get gummed up when it sits over the summer so we cleared that all up,” said McRae.

In the week leading up to the snow, crews have been using pretreatment with a brine solution on main roads throughout the city.

“It keeps the snow from sticking quite as much and it creates a thin layer, we can scrape the snow off the roads more easily,” said McRae.

With the roads prepared, crews are standing by to take action on Saturday. The city is separated into four zones, and this can help crews during a weather event.

“In each zone, there is what we call primary and secondary and then neighborhood roads, during a snow event our goal is to keep those primaries open to facilitate emergency response throughout the city,” said McRae.

McRae said there will be salt truck drivers who will come in early Saturday morning and will be waiting to see what kind of snow the area will get.

“we will have to wait and see do we have enough snow that we can plow the roads without damaging the equipment or if there is more ice, we would need to apply more salt,” said McRae.

The cold weather can lead to water main leaks or breaks. “We will have crews who are also on call to repair water lines, fix sewer lines, we have to keep sewer pump stations running as well,” said McRae.

McRae said to make sure to stay off the roads unless you need to be going somewhere. It is not only a safety hazard for the drivers but also for the crews.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.