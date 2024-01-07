Cream of the Crop
Body found in smoldering car in Nelson County

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a smoldering car Sunday morning.

According to deputies, a car that had been on fire was found at Norwood Road near the intersection of Richmond Highway.

Deputies say a person was located in the car, but the remains were unidentifiable.

The body was sent to the Richmond Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Connor Tobin with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.

