JMU women’s basketball wins third straight, defeats Louisiana 77-72 in OT

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kseniia Kozlova scored 20 points, Jamia Hazell scored 17 points, and James Madison’s women’s basketball team defeated Louisiana 77-72 in overtime Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Trailing 61-59 with less than a minute left in regulation, Hazell’s basket with 51 seconds left tied the game.

JMU started overtime on a 7-0, capped by a Peyton McDaniel three-point-play. McDaniel scored 10 points.

Carole Miller also was a key contributor for JMU, scoring 11 points off the bench.

The Dukes begin a two-game road trip with matchups against Southern Miss on Thursday and Troy next Saturday.

