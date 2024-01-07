Teens survive after car goes airborne, lands on home’s roof

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Five teenagers are recovering after they were in a crash that ended with a car on the roof of a home in Tennessee.

Investigators with the Pulaski Police Department say the car was traveling at a high-rate of speed Wednesday afternoon on South Rhodes Street. At some point, the vehicle hit a utility pole and eventually landed pressed up against a home, which was vacant at the time.

“It was devastating, if you’ve never seen anything like that,” neighbor Keith Smith told WSMV. “Just imagine a car on top of a house. It was just out of this world.”

Four of the five people inside the car had to be cut from it. All of them were taken to the hospital in various conditions but are expected to survive, according to police.

The accident knocked the power out across the community for several hours, prompting multiple agencies from across the region to respond.

Many in the community say that speeding has long been an issue, and they feared something like this would happen.

“What if a kid would have been in the street coming across the street riding their bicycle through here? It would have took them out. It would have took their life away,” Bobby Hayes said.

Pulaski Police claim they routinely patrol the area, given it’s less than a mile from their station.

As discussions surroundings solutions continue, neighbors hope this incident serves as a wake up to the community.

“I just hope that all the kids are fine,” Smith said. “I hope this is a learning tool for the folks that come through. Maybe they will put some speed bumps in or something.”

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

