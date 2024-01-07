Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Two adults, one juvenile injured in Richmond shooting

Police responded to the 2900 block of North Avenue after hearing gunshots.
Police responded to the 2900 block of North Avenue after hearing gunshots.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s northside after two adults and one juvenile were injured.

On Saturday, just before 6 p.m., police heard gunshots in the 2900 block of North Avenue. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leave at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle, which contained three male victims, was escorted to a nearby hospital with the help of Richmond Police.

All three victims, two adults and one juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Wintery Mix Saturday
Virginia ABC (FILE)
Virginia ABC Grant application now open
Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this...
Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton chats with Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens pregame...
Fast Break Friday Recap: Jan. 5

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Clearing late weekend into Monday
Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department
Two people hurt after rollover in Bedford County
Dozens of teens played in the Rapids Forever 3 on 3 basketball tournament to raise money and...
Students, community raise funds and awareness for teen traffic safety
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire