Two adults, one juvenile injured in Richmond shooting
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting in Richmond’s northside after two adults and one juvenile were injured.
On Saturday, just before 6 p.m., police heard gunshots in the 2900 block of North Avenue. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle leave at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle, which contained three male victims, was escorted to a nearby hospital with the help of Richmond Police.
All three victims, two adults and one juvenile, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
