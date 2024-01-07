Cream of the Crop
Two people hurt after rollover in Bedford County

Credit: Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
STEWARTSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover.

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Route 24 and Drewerys Hill Road Sunday for a car crash with injuries. Crews found a single-vehicle rolled over with people standing outside.

The two people in the car were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been turned over to Virginia State Police.

