Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Victor Hart stars as Southern Miss beats No. 19 James Madison 81-71

Southern Mississippi forward Victor Hart (2) looks for a shot at the basket while defended by...
Southern Mississippi forward Victor Hart (2) looks for a shot at the basket while defended by James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Hattiesburg, Miss. Southern Mississippi won 81-71. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Victor Hart scored 16 points and Andre Curbelo had 15 points and nine assists, helping Southern Miss beat No. 19 James Madison 81-71 on Saturday.

Austin Crowley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt), who earned their second straight win. Cobie Montgomery scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting.

“I thought our preparation was good, our approach to the game was good,” Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner said. “They battled and played the way you’re supposed to play and played with great effort, intensity and teamwork. They did the things they have to do to beat a great team like James Madison.”

Southern Miss shot 49.1% from the field, compared to 39.4% for James Madison. The Golden Eagles also enjoyed a big advantage at the line, making 25 of 33 free throws while the Dukes connected on 13 of 19 foul shots.

Hart went 5 for 11 from the field and 5 for 6 at the line. He also had seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and 16 rebounds for James Madison (14-1, 2-1), which trailed 44-35 at halftime. Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 15 points, and Noah Freidel had 13.

The Dukes entered as the Sun Belt’s top scoring offense and second in 3-point shooting. They were held 20 points under their scoring average and went 2 for 17 from beyond the arc.

“I thought we competed hard,” James Madison coach Mark Byington said. “Look, this thing’s not easy. We missed some shots, we missed some plays. Our defense wasn’t sharp in the first half. ... We came in and played a team that’s talented. They had a great environment in here. It was very chaotic. ... I don’t think that got to us, but I think it energized them.”

James Madison was the first nationally ranked team to visit Southern Miss since then-No. 22 Central Florida in January 2011. The Golden Eagles also won that game, 86-69.

James Madison closed to 64-60 on Michael Green III’s layup with 6:14 left, but Southern Miss responded with a 9-0 run. Hart opened the spurt with a 3 and closed it out with two foul shots that made it 73-60 with 4:26 remaining.

“If you didn’t get your $10 worth, or however little bit of money we charge to get in, from that game then I don’t know what else to tell you,” Ladner said. “That was a heck of a game against a heck of an opponent.”

BIG PICTURE

James Madison: The Dukes had won seven consecutive true road games dating to last season. It was their first double-digit loss since falling 83-70 to the Golden Eagles in the same building a year ago.

Southern Miss: The Eagles had 17 fast-break points, compared to eight for James Madison.

UP NEXT

James Madison: Hosts South Alabama on Thursday night.

Southern Miss: Visits ULM on Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Wintery Mix Saturday
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
WHSV is at the scene of a reported bomb threat in Augusta County.
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
7-year-old Mikah Furrow has died after battling a disease.
7-year-old fighting disease since birth passes away
Riverheads and Buffalo Gap Middle Schools are both being built beside their corresponding high...
Two new middle schools in Augusta County nearing completion

Latest News

James Madison guard Carole Miller on defense during a basketball game against Louisiana on...
JMU women’s basketball wins third straight, defeats Louisiana 77-72 in OT
James Madison guard Jamia Hazell gets introduced during starting lineups against Arkansas...
Third quarter charge propels JMU over Arkansas State
A James Madison football helmet lays on the sideline against Marshall on Oct. 19, 2023
JMU football to face Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe during 2024 season
James Madison head coach Mark Byington on the sideline during a basketball game against...
No. 19 James Madison stays unbeaten with 68-61 win over Louisiana-Lafayette