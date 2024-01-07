Winter storm impacts region on Saturday

LOCATION, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in almost two years, the region experienced its first widespread, impactful winter storm on Saturday.

Much of the region saw a combination of rain, freezing rain, and sleet but locations with just enough elevation, including West Virginia, saw a heavy wet snow.

Far from the largest event but certainly held its own beauty in some areas today. pic.twitter.com/f2IH0JX4tB — Meteorologist Cody Barnhart (@WHSV_CodyBWx) January 6, 2024

FORECAST CHANGES

Precipitation arrived early Saturday morning before 8am from the south in the form of sleet and freezing rain. Several areas saw a messy mix for most of the day, which resulted in little to no snow accumulation.

However, the icy mix took longer to make it into the northern Valley and didn’t make it into West Virginia where upwards of 7″ of snow was reported.

UPDATE: We've been mentioning we're watching mixing with the snow tomorrow. Here's our latest map. The pink stretches further north and east as these are the spots where we think there will be more mixing (sleet, etc) which will cut back on snowfall totals. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dYYyYmPHBW — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) January 5, 2024

While most of the Valley was expecting its first widespread snowfall of the season, and for many the first since 2022, a very thin layer of warm air just above the surface created forecasting challenges over the days leading up to the event. To learn how one degree led to a busted forecast, check out the link below.

RAINFALL TOTALS

While the icy mix became hazardous on the roads early, rainfall was still beneficial for the ongoing but improving drought across the region. Many areas saw over half an inch of rainfall, with Broadway coming in the winner.

Rainfall from weekend winter storm (Maxuser | WHSV)

SNOWFALL TOTALS

With the thin warm layer of air just above the surface ruining this storm for many snow lovers, heavy snow was able to fall across West Virginia where the cold air hung in longest. While a few northern Valley locations reported snow, including Shenandoah County, there was no significant accumulation here.

Snowfall from weekend winter storm (Maxuser | WHSV)

FREEZING RAIN TOTALS

Most locations did not see more than one tenth of an inch of freezing rain. However, isolated higher totals were reported to the south and east with elevation where the warm layer of air, as well as heavier rainfall, came together. Any amount of ice is dangerous but one quarter of an inch is enough to begin to bring down tree limbs.

Icing from weekend winter storm (Maxuser | WHSV)

Beyond some black ice Sunday morning and slippery travel, the rest of the weekend will be quiet away from the Allegheny Mountains where 2-5″ of additional snowfall is expected. A few snow showers or flurries may impact region but otherwise, a good melting day with warmer temperatures and some sunshine returning.

While Saturday was quite busy across the region, another storm is brewing for the upcoming week. Tuesday will feature the next system that will impact the area and is expected to bring a steady to heavy rain to the region, only after a potential start of snow or briefly mixed precipitation early Tuesday morning.

Morning delays are possible if the system arrives earlier with a snow or icy mix before the steady, beneficial rain. Stronger winds will also be a concern with this system.

Def keep checking back with the WHSV weather app over the weekend. Next storm up is Tuesday with a snow start. At this point I think it's going to be little mixing and go to rain quick. Minor accumulation possible. No flooding threat right now. pic.twitter.com/jK1qNnkDTm — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) January 5, 2024

