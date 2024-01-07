Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Winter storm impacts region on Saturday

Snow, icy mix cause travel troubles
Watching Weekend Winter Storm
Watching Weekend Winter Storm(Maxuser | WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCATION, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in almost two years, the region experienced its first widespread, impactful winter storm on Saturday.

Much of the region saw a combination of rain, freezing rain, and sleet but locations with just enough elevation, including West Virginia, saw a heavy wet snow.

FORECAST CHANGES

Precipitation arrived early Saturday morning before 8am from the south in the form of sleet and freezing rain. Several areas saw a messy mix for most of the day, which resulted in little to no snow accumulation.

However, the icy mix took longer to make it into the northern Valley and didn’t make it into West Virginia where upwards of 7″ of snow was reported.

While most of the Valley was expecting its first widespread snowfall of the season, and for many the first since 2022, a very thin layer of warm air just above the surface created forecasting challenges over the days leading up to the event. To learn how one degree led to a busted forecast, check out the link below.

More ice than snow thanks to warm air above the surface
Icy weather in Le Mars, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Heather Hinds.

RAINFALL TOTALS

While the icy mix became hazardous on the roads early, rainfall was still beneficial for the ongoing but improving drought across the region. Many areas saw over half an inch of rainfall, with Broadway coming in the winner.

Rainfall from weekend winter storm
Rainfall from weekend winter storm(Maxuser | WHSV)

SNOWFALL TOTALS

With the thin warm layer of air just above the surface ruining this storm for many snow lovers, heavy snow was able to fall across West Virginia where the cold air hung in longest. While a few northern Valley locations reported snow, including Shenandoah County, there was no significant accumulation here.

Snowfall from weekend winter storm
Snowfall from weekend winter storm(Maxuser | WHSV)

FREEZING RAIN TOTALS

Most locations did not see more than one tenth of an inch of freezing rain. However, isolated higher totals were reported to the south and east with elevation where the warm layer of air, as well as heavier rainfall, came together. Any amount of ice is dangerous but one quarter of an inch is enough to begin to bring down tree limbs.

Icing from weekend winter storm
Icing from weekend winter storm(Maxuser | WHSV)

Beyond some black ice Sunday morning and slippery travel, the rest of the weekend will be quiet away from the Allegheny Mountains where 2-5″ of additional snowfall is expected. A few snow showers or flurries may impact region but otherwise, a good melting day with warmer temperatures and some sunshine returning.

While Saturday was quite busy across the region, another storm is brewing for the upcoming week. Tuesday will feature the next system that will impact the area and is expected to bring a steady to heavy rain to the region, only after a potential start of snow or briefly mixed precipitation early Tuesday morning.

Morning delays are possible if the system arrives earlier with a snow or icy mix before the steady, beneficial rain. Stronger winds will also be a concern with this system.

You can always submit photos, video here:

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Wintery Mix Saturday
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
WHSV is at the scene of a reported bomb threat in Augusta County.
Augusta County authorities respond to bomb threat
7-year-old Mikah Furrow has died after battling a disease.
7-year-old fighting disease since birth passes away
Riverheads and Buffalo Gap Middle Schools are both being built beside their corresponding high...
Two new middle schools in Augusta County nearing completion

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Two storm systems in the next week
WHSV Weather
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
WHSV Weather