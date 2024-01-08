Cream of the Crop
Alleged art thief in custody after being trapped on roof

Police were called around 5:50 a.m. to the gallery, located south of Indian School Road on Scottsdale Road in Old Town.
By Kit Silavong and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) — A man is in custody after he was found on the roof of an art gallery Sunday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Police were called around 5:50 a.m. to American Fine Art after an employee reported hearing someone inside the business.

Officers surrounded the building, located Harpreet Singh, 32, and prevented him from escaping the roof.

Police say Singh stole items from the gallery.

There was also “property and evidence of the burglary staged on the roof,” according to police.

“People running across roofs like it’s ‘Mission Impossible.’ It’s pretty unbelievable,” said Zach Friedman, owner of Change Clothes. “Not in 100 years would I think something like that would happen on this street.”

Friedman says he knows the owners of American Fine Art and they refer customers to each other. He is glad to hear the suspect was caught, but he isn’t letting his guard down.

“We have cameras and we have motion sensors and we lock our doors and stuff like that,” Friedman said. “You never know, I guess. You can never be too safe, I suppose.”

Danny Pabst, who works at Signature Gallery located next to American Fine Art, says this is the first time he has heard of something like this happening in the area.

“I’ve heard of this kind of thing has happened before in other cities, but it’s the first time I’ve heard of something like this on this street,” he said.

Copyright 2024 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

