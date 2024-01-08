Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey has his field goal streak snapped at 35. And then he missed again

Brandon Aubrey's career-opening field goal streak is over
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brandon Aubrey’s career-opening field goal streak is over — and the Dallas Cowboys kicker made it back-to-back misses.

Aubrey had his 36th attempt of the season, from 32 yards out, blocked by the Commanders' Joshua Pryor and returned 66 yards by Jace Whittaker. It was Washington's first blocked field goal since Oct. 24, 2021.

Aubrey’s 35 consecutive made field goals were an NFL record for the most to start a career. He was two back of Mike Vanderjagt’s mark for the most field goals without a miss in a single season.

In the fourth quarter, with Dallas up 35-10, Aubrey hit the left upright on a 36-yard attempt. That made him 35 of 37 in his career.

The 28-year-old rookie and former Major League Soccer prospect was tied with Gary Anderson for the second-most consecutive field goals made to start a season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
Watching Weekend Winter Storm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow and Wintery Mix Saturday
Virginia ABC (FILE)
Virginia ABC Grant application now open
Gov. Glenn Youngkin urges Virginians to monitor weather reports and avoid travel during this...
Gov. Youngkin urges Virginians to prepare for winter storm, avoid travel if possible
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton chats with Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens pregame...
Fast Break Friday Recap: Jan. 5

Latest News

A patron of The Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, Va., plays on one of the several varieties of...
Gaming proponents size up the odds of a northern Virginia casino
FILE - A man salutes after placing a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Saturday, Dec. 16,...
Judge issues order keeping Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery for now
FILE -- Former Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, who claims to have fatally shot Osama Bin Laden,...
Norfolk, Virginia, approves military-themed brewery despite some community pushback
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin holds a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in...
Wizards, Capitals would move to Virginia in tentative deal, Youngkin says. Mystics would stay in DC