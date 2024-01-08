Dry to start the week then another strong system

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 30s. Be aware of some slick areas and black ice early in the morning especially along the Alleghenies. A few clouds in the morning then plenty of sunshine for the day but and cool. Highs in the low 40s. Temperatures falling through the 30s slowly in the evening. Increasing clouds overnight ahead of our next system. Few snow showers arriving from the south after 5am. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Next system arrives early in the morning with delay possible. Precipitation arrives around sunrise as snow for much of the region north and west of I-81. More of a wintry mix along the Blue Ridge and elevated regions with rain into the Valley, possibly mixed with ice. Temperatures into the upper 20s to low 30s early. Warmer air arriving by mid morning changing everything over to a steady rain around 9-11am. West Virginia and western Augusta and Rockingham County snow/mix holds on the longest. 1-3″ in these areas, otherwise a T-1″ before going over to plain rain. Slipper travel possible during the morning.

Steady rain by noon for the region through the afternoon and windy for the day. Gusts to 30-40 mph on the ridges and Alleghenies, 25-30 mph across the Valley. Steady rain through the afternoon and damp. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Few mountain areas near 40. Heaviest rain will arrive mid to late afternoon into the evening, 2-6pm right now. Showers taper off during late evening. Temperatures into the 30s and feeling colder with the wind. Few snowflakes on the back end.

Mostly cloudy overnight with a few spotty showers. More Allegheny snow showers likely for a few inches as rain goes over to snow. Total rainfall for the region 1-2″ with 2.5″ along the Blue Ridge. Lows into the low to mid 30s and staying windy overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy and chilly for the day with gusty winds behind our system but should be drying out. Winds gusting to 35 mph, 50 mph along the Alleghenies. Watching for a few Allegheny snow showers throughout the day. Highs in the low 40s but feeling colder. More clouds into the evening and feeling colder with the wind. Temperatures dropping through the 30s. Mostly clear overnight and cold with lows in the mid 20s and breezy at times.

THURSDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and a few clouds. Mostly sunny for the day and cool. Highs in the mid 40s and breezy for the day. Staying clear into the evening and chilly. Temperatures falling into the 30s. Cold overnight and clear. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny early and cold. Temperatures into the 30s. Increasing clouds for the day ahead of our next system at night. Highs into the low 40s. Mostly cloudy by evening with precipitation arriving late. If cold air is in place, could start as wintery precip. Check back for details. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

SATURDAY: Cloudy early and watching a few lingering rain or snow showers from Friday night’s system. Temperatures into the 30s. Partly cloudy into the afternoon and windy. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows into the mid 20s and cold.

