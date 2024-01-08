FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain/Mix to Rain & Gusty Winds Tuesday

(WHSV) - Your local FIRST ALERT FORECAST for Tuesday: a rain/ wintry mix moves in early-mid morning then changes to all rain, heavy at times, along with gusty winds.

There is a lot to talk about with Tuesday’s system as it will bring different impacts throughout the day. Keep checking back in with your First Alert Storm Team.

MORNING

Timing: early to mid morning- more specifically after 5 a.m. moving in from south to north

What: rain/ wintry mix early for higher elevations. Any snow will mainly be for west of I-81. Most of the Valley will see mainly rain with very little, if any, wintry mix or snow accumulation. Wintry mix is mainly for the mountains. Freezing rain possible Blue Ridge. Breeze picks up in the morning.

Snow amounts: T-2″ for west of I-81, isolated higher amounts possible for the Alleghenies

Blue Ridge: T-1″

Ice amounts: for west of I-81 and in and around the Blue Ridge: 0.01-0.10″

Snow Forecast 1-9-24 (Maxuser | WHSV)

Impacts: slick roads for morning commute possible but mainly for higher elevations, some delays possible

Good idea to check road conditions before you head out Tuesday morning.

AFTERNOON

Timing: by late morning any remaining wintry mix changes to all rain from south to north. Temperatures will rise into the afternoon, but with a lifting warm front our high temperature will likely not be until the evening. Eventually highs in the upper 40s to low 50s but plan for temperatures in the low 40s for most of the day. Feeling cool with the showers, gusty wind and clouds.

Hour-by-hour forecast 1-9-24 (WHSV)

What: Steady rain afternoon and evening, heavy rain at times 3-9pm

Wind Gusts: 25-35 mph Valley & West Virginia

Alleghenies: 35-50 mph

Blue Ridge: 35-45 mph- possibly up to 50 mph

Forecast wind gusts 1-9-24 (Maxuser | WHSV)

Impacts: heavy rain at times & gusty wind. Localized flooding concerns possible- will continue to monitor. Flood watches up for most of the viewing area.

EVENING

Timing: Rain will taper off during the evening from west to east but there may still be heavy pockets of rain before 9pm. Still windy evening into overnight & gusty winds again on Wednesday. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Rainfall forecast: 1-2″ for most, 2.50+” along the Blue Ridge

Rainfall forecast 1-9-24 (Maxuser | WHSV)

WEDNESDAY

Gusty wind again. Upslope snow expected for the Allegheny Mountains and flurries or a snow squall or two is possible elsewhere.

Allegheny Mountain snow Wednesday 1-10-24 (Maxuser | WHSV)

CLICK HERE FOR THE REST OF THIS WEEK’S FORECAST

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.