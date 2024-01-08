FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain/Mix to Rain & Gusty Winds Tuesday
(WHSV) - Your local FIRST ALERT FORECAST for Tuesday: a rain/ wintry mix moves in early-mid morning then changes to all rain, heavy at times, along with gusty winds.
There is a lot to talk about with Tuesday’s system as it will bring different impacts throughout the day. Keep checking back in with your First Alert Storm Team.
MORNING
Timing: early to mid morning- more specifically after 5 a.m. moving in from south to north
What: rain/ wintry mix early for higher elevations. Any snow will mainly be for west of I-81. Most of the Valley will see mainly rain with very little, if any, wintry mix or snow accumulation. Wintry mix is mainly for the mountains. Freezing rain possible Blue Ridge. Breeze picks up in the morning.
Snow amounts: T-2″ for west of I-81, isolated higher amounts possible for the Alleghenies
Blue Ridge: T-1″
Ice amounts: for west of I-81 and in and around the Blue Ridge: 0.01-0.10″
Impacts: slick roads for morning commute possible but mainly for higher elevations, some delays possible
Good idea to check road conditions before you head out Tuesday morning.
AFTERNOON
Timing: by late morning any remaining wintry mix changes to all rain from south to north. Temperatures will rise into the afternoon, but with a lifting warm front our high temperature will likely not be until the evening. Eventually highs in the upper 40s to low 50s but plan for temperatures in the low 40s for most of the day. Feeling cool with the showers, gusty wind and clouds.
What: Steady rain afternoon and evening, heavy rain at times 3-9pm
Wind Gusts: 25-35 mph Valley & West Virginia
Alleghenies: 35-50 mph
Blue Ridge: 35-45 mph- possibly up to 50 mph
Impacts: heavy rain at times & gusty wind. Localized flooding concerns possible- will continue to monitor. Flood watches up for most of the viewing area.
EVENING
Timing: Rain will taper off during the evening from west to east but there may still be heavy pockets of rain before 9pm. Still windy evening into overnight & gusty winds again on Wednesday. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Rainfall forecast: 1-2″ for most, 2.50+” along the Blue Ridge
WEDNESDAY
Gusty wind again. Upslope snow expected for the Allegheny Mountains and flurries or a snow squall or two is possible elsewhere.
