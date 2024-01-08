Gov. Youngkin’s childcare initiative to help parents, providers around VA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In December 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced an initiative, ‘Building Blocks for Virginia Families’, an investment in early learning and childcare around Virginia.

The plan aims to give funding to childcare centers to address staffing shortages, while also helping families who may struggle paying for care.

Staff with the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation (VECF), created a series of guiding principles and recommendations for the initiative, which Gov. Youngkin said in a press release, will ‘empower parents with childcare choice, reduce red tape, expand available childcare options for parents, and provide needed support for parents to continue in the workforce.’

Delores Jameson, executive director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, said some lower-income families who attend HRCDC, are enrolled in the Mixed Delivery program, which provides state-funded grants to fund care and education opportunities for toddlers and preschool-age children around the Commonwealth.

Jameson said with the ongoing construction of HRCDC’s first official building, the new funding will provide even more families with the opportunity for care.

“With the opening of our new building hopefully here at the end of the summer, we will be able to offer more spots of childcare. So if Governor Youngkin’s additional funding comes into the childcare world, that will help even more families,” Jameson said.

Some key parts of Building Blocks for Virginia Families include:

Ensuring every low-income working family currently receiving public support continues to have access to high quality early childhood and after school programs with over $448 million annually in total investment

Strengthening parent choice—of home-providers, public school preschools, community co-ops, church programs, and private day centers

Creating an innovative childcare payment system driven by parents that making it easier for employers, philanthropies, local governments, community partners and families to contribute and support the success of Virginia’s early learners

Cut unnecessary red tape for providers so they can operate effectively, efficiently, and safely

Eliminating childcare deserts by infusing $25 million to refurbish excess space at our colleges to launch new early learning hubs

Reducing childcare educator shortages by maintaining $1 million scholarship program to increase the skills of Virginia’s early education workforce and $10 million per year for direct-to-childcare educator incentives that have been shown to reduce teacher shortages and increase educator retention in childcare

