Harrisonburg Dairy Queens collecting stuffed toys for UVA Children’s hospital

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In 2023, the Harrisonburg Dairy Queen locations partnered with James Madison University for a teddy bear drive, benefitting UVA Health Children’s Hospital with nearly 1,000 stuffed toys raining down during a ‘teddy bear toss’ in the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Harrisonburg Dairy Queen franchisee Jane Blackburn said the restaurant chain has worked with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals like UVA Health Children’s since 1985, offering special promotions and collecting donations.

After seeing patients’ reactions during the donation drop-off last year, Blackburn said she and other DQ staff were excited to get the second year of the drive going.

“We were taking them in the lobby of the building, and a little girl came in and instantly was like, ‘Can I have a bear?’, and we got to see the first bear go out. It just warms your heart and you’re like, ‘Next year I want a bear for every kid that comes in’, if we can do it,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn said UVA Health Children’s sees an average of 15,000 children annually from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area, which is just one of the reasons why the chain has kicked off the drive earlier in 2024, ahead of the teddy bear toss at the JMU men’s basketball game on Feb. 10.

“They can drop off the bears at either Dairy Queen (1755 Virginia Avenue or 78 S Carlton Street). They can also go to the JMU ticket office, take the bear there they can still get their free Blizzard coupon and a free ticket to get into the game,” Blackburn said.

If you cannot make it to either of the Harrisonburg Dairy Queen locations or the JMU ticket office, those new and unused stuffed toys can be brought directly to the JMU men’s basketball game on Feb. 10, tipoff is at 4 p.m.

