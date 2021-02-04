WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDBJ) - It’s off with the old, and in with the new, with an update for an area that hasn’t seen change since the ’80s.

“It dates back, this building itself, to 1913,” said Cam Huffman, the Greenbrier’s director of public relations, standing just outside the conference center. “It’s important to always sort of have an eye on keeping things fresh and keeping things updated.”

And for the conference center at the Greenbrier, that can mean quite a lot.

“Paint, obviously, all new wallpaper, we’ll have all new carpet,” said Interior Project Manager Merriweather Franklin. “This hallway that I’m standing in will have all new black and white marble floor.”

And that’s just a start. Even the bathrooms are getting a new look, with the old tile being replaced by plaster walls and wallpaper.

“This project is a part of sort of a large project, and all of it was stuff we had planned on doing anyway,” explained Huffman. “But having kind of smaller crowds because of COVID has allowed us to sort of shut certain areas down that we don’t we need to use that normally we would.”

While, of course, maintaining the trademark Greenbrier look of designer Dorothy Draper.

“It will be a little more subdued for the conferences,” said Franklin. “Not as bright of colors like you’d see in the upper lobby and in the other main spaces in the hotel, but it’ll be Dorothy Draper-esque, for sure.”

Huffman said, “We kept the technological needs in mind, as well as just updating with the fresh paint and fresh look to keep up with the times while still honoring that Dorothy Draper tradition.”

They’re planning to be finished in late March.

“It’s going to be fresh and bright and new,” Franklin said. “And hopefully everyone will like it.”

