NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) -About 30 to 40% of the food supply is wasted in the US, according to the USDA.

Jon Henry General Store recently joined the U.S. Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champions program, which aims to cut food waste in half by 2030.

According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, food waste is “the edible amount of food, postharvest, that is available for human consumption but is not consumed for any reason.”

Jon Henry’s store has found unique ways to cut food loss.

“If a tomato gets dropped on the floor, instead of throwing it away, it goes and gets fed to some pigs,” he said. “[If pumpkins] go bad for some reason or get dropped, we send them back to the farm and the cows really like to eat on pumpkins.”

He also said some produce is composted at three local farms.

Jon Henry General Store is no stranger to sustainability. Recent upgrades like reducing plastic use in bottled drinks, installing more energy-efficient lighting, and sourcing food nearby have helped them reduce their carbon footprint and save money.

“As a small business, everything little bit matters to the bottom line,” Henry said.

There are 50 companies participating in this initiative. Jon Henry General store is the smallest. Others include the Hilton hotel chain, Walmart, and Starbucks.

Despite their size, Henry said they are already matching some high sustainability standards.

“The folks in D.C. who help with this program were shocked to hear that we’re already feeding products to animals, that we’re recycling, that we donate ‘near-date’ items to the food pantry, and that we do an ugly produce table,” he said. “It was kinda cool to hear small businesses were already the lead innovators compared to some of these larger, multi-national companies.”