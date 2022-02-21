GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Lil Guss’ in Grottoes held a fundraiser this afternoon to support the families of officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson. Hundreds came out to enjoy live music, good food, and a cold drink.

However, the makeshift drive-thru created by the owners was the biggest hit of the day. With the help of local officers, they created an assembly line as volunteers passed out meals and directed traffic.

“With all the volunteers that came out here to support this event is amazing,” Thomas Marchese, co-owner of Lil Guss’ said. “I can’t even tell you, that this is one of the best things that I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Everybody contributing their time, just make one thing for certain and two for sure is that everything goes fantastic.”

Meals included barbecue, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll. The restaurant prepared 600 of these meals for the event, which was scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. About two hours into the day, they were nearly sold out.

People that attended the event in-person gave a donation at the door, Once inside they enjoyed live music by different bands, every hour from inside a heated tent.

“The bands are playing, everybody is having a good time, people are donating, it’s amazing,” Marchese said. “Were already upwards of $5,000 in donations, that’s without counting a lot.”

At the end of the night, Marchese will give all the donations to Chief Sullivan, who will then distribute it to the families.

