HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some businesses, Valentine’s season can be a busy one, but a local jeweler said it does not keep the jewelry industry as busy as some may think.

“Surprisingly enough, Valentine’s Day is sort of a medium jewelry-buying holiday, so it’s a medium increase in traffic, but maybe not as big as people may think it is,” Hugo Kohl, owner of Hugo Kohl, a jewelry store in Harrisonburg said.

He said birthdays, anniversaries, and other holidays happen all year long, allowing his business to stay consistent throughout the year with only slight changes in pace. He said the time of year and location play a part in that.

“That’s when everybody goes away on summer vacation, so they may be buying some jewelry in a vacation destination but they’re not really doing that in Harrisonburg.”

Since Covid, many retailers have struggled with supply chain issues. Kohl’s experience has been a bit different.

“It was hard to get printer ink, but we never had a hard time getting gold, or diamonds, or platinum, or rubies,” he said.

He added that inflation has not caused much of an increase in the cost of precious metals either.

If you’re still looking for a gift for that special someone, here’s a tip for you.

“The only thing that’s fool-proof is something that has meaning to the giver and the receiver. That’s the fool-proof thing,” Kohl said.