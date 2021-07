MOUNT SOLON, Va. (WHSV) - Red Wing Root Festival returns this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a huge lineup of artists, biking, hiking, morning yoga and events for the kids.

Camping and lodging is also available nearby and on site, although some areas may be sold out.

Food and craft vendors can also apply to be part of the festivities. To learn more about the schedules and attractions, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.