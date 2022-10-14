HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The State Corporation Commission has approved two programs that allow Dominion Energy Virginia customers to get power from solar panels. Customers would get a subscription for a certain amount of electricity produced by a solar facility under two shared programs.

A third-party provider would provide the solar energy, and customers will receive a credit for the solar they purchased on their monthly Dominion Energy bill. These programs are meant for customers who want to purchase solar directly but cannot install panels on their rooftop. One of the programs is set to launch next July.

Dominion Energy Virginia is developing enough solar and offshore wind in the next 15 years to power nearly 5 million Virginia homes. That’s how we’re building a zero-carbon grid for all Virginians.

The Shared Solar and Multi-Family Shared Solar programs are separate.