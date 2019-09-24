15-ton giant fighting robot up for auction on eBay

Enormous fighting robots have been a silver screen staple for years, but now, someone is auctioning off a giant, fighting robot for real on eBay.

The 15-ton robot, named Eagle Prime, was the brainchild of MegaBots Inc. In 2017, it competed against a Japanese battle-bot in a grudge match streamed online.

But now, MegaBots Inc. Is bankrupt and is selling off Prime.

The company posted the monstrous machine on eBay with a starting bid of just $1 but interested parties better hurry. Within 24 hours, bids had already surged to over $50,000.

