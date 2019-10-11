What's the most important thing about dental hygiene? Dr. Cameron Roberts of Dental Health Associates has an answer. He also talks about periodontal disease. You might be surprised how common it is.
1on1: October is National Dental Hygiene Month
Posted: Fri 11:37 PM, Oct 11, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 11:41 PM, Oct 11, 2019
What's the most important thing about dental hygiene? Dr. Cameron Roberts of Dental Health Associates has an answer. He also talks about periodontal disease. You might be surprised how common it is.