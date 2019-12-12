HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Pablo Cuevas has been a member of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for 30 years. He is resigning effective Dec. 31, 2019. He shares with us what he's proud of, a disappointment, and some funny stories.
1on1: Pablo Cuevas reflects back
By Bob Corso |
Posted: Thu 10:54 PM, Dec 12, 2019
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Pablo Cuevas has been a member of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors for 30 years. He is resigning effective Dec. 31, 2019. He shares with us what he's proud of, a disappointment, and some funny stories.