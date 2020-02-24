HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — We talk with political analyst David McQuilkin about the Nevada result, the upcoming South Carolina primary, and the Democratic debate this Tuesday, Feb. 25, which is the final debate before the Virginia Democratic primary which takes place on Super Tuesday, March 3. You can watch the debate live this Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on our sister station, CBS: The V.
1on1: This Tuesday is final debate before Virginia's primary
