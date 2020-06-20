Church World Service puts on virtual town hall for World Refugee Day

Today is World Refugee Day and Church World Service in Harrisonburg held a virtual town hall with local leaders as speakers. Their goal was to talk about how immigrants and refugees contribute to the local communities.

Refugees who settled in Harrisonburg recognized World Refugee Day by speaking in a virtual Townhall.

Some speakers included Vice Mayor of Harrisonburg, Sal Romero, and Dr. Ihab Sadoon, who immigrated from Jordan to the United States in 2007.

"Refugees are really being part of the community and helping to build the community too, so it's not just a burden," Sadoon said.

He acknowledges assimilation can be a process but advises other refugees and immigrants to keep going.

"Be patient. Take the time to be accepted," Sadoon said. "Sometimes it takes time until they know you, your neighbors, your coworkers, even your friends you know and it's not easy."

Dr. Sadoon works at Sentara and adds that many refugees are very skilled when they come to the United States and some could even be beneficial volunteers in the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that he felt welcomed in the city of Harrisonburg but in the future, he hopes to see other communities embrace refugees too.