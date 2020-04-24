N.C. woman gets 3 years in prison for posing as FBI agent on dating website

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A woman was sentenced to three years in prison for posing as an FBI agent on a dating website and illegally having a gun.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray announced Thursday that 39-year-old Riane Leigh Brownlee was sentenced to 37 months.

Brownlee was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision after her prison term.

According to filed court documents and Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Brownlee, who is also known as “Raine Leigh Webb,” and “Alexandria Mancini,” posted pictures on dating websites posing with a fake FBI badge and a firearm.

On Feb. 23, 2019, Brownlee reportedly falsely told someone she met on a date that she was an FBI agent conducting a counter-drug operation.

After Brownlee was arrested later the same day, she falsely told the same person that she had to keep her identity secret from law enforcement because she was operating undercover.

Court records show that, in addition to the fake FBI badge, law enforcement recovered stolen loaded gun from the stolen vehicle Brownlee was driving.

Authorities also recovered a fake FBI ID bearing Brownlee’s picture and the name “FBI Special Agent Alexandria Mancini.”

Shee has multiple prior felony convictions, including identity theft, felony worthless checks, and possession of stolen motor vehicle, and she is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Brownlee is currently in federal custody.

