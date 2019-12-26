1 dead, 1 wounded in armed robbery at Virginia restaurant

Police in Virginia say an armed robbery early Thursday has left one man dead and a second man wounded.

Prince William County police say two armed men entered a Denny's in Manassas around 2 a.m. and demanded property from customers and employees. Two men were shot before the suspects got away, according to news outlets and police statements.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The second wounded man, identified as a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, remains hospitalized.

His condition hasn't been released.

Police say a K-9 searched the area for the suspects but they weren't located. No arrests have been announced.

Prince William County Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. They're searching for two black men described as being in their late teens to early 20s, between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6 feet tall, and approximately 180 pounds.

The Denny's is located at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas.

