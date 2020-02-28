1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting near West Virginia University

Two people were arrested in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near West Virginia University on Friday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex around 4 a.m. and police gave the all clear about an hour later, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said in a statement.

University Police confirmed that one person was found dead.

The suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting, according to Chief Craig Corkrean of the Granville Police Department, and taken into custody by campus police.

The WVU statement said officers were continuing to investigate. The medical examiner has been called to the scene. No further information was immediately released.

During police response, students and residents were asked to seek shelter and avoid the area. After the all-clear about an hour later, officers announced that it was safe to resume normal activities.

Counselors are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents, the university said.

West Virginia University is in Morgantown, in northeastern West Virginia near the Pennsylvania border. It has more than 26,000 students enrolled at the campus, according to the university's website.