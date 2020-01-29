Crimora man killed in Augusta County train collision

A Crimora man is dead after a train collision on Wednesday afternoon in Augusta County.

Virginia State Police say a northbound Norfolk Southern train struck 50-year-old Jeffrey Scott East, of Crimora, who they say was crossing the tracks in a skid steer, or skid loader, early in the afternoon of Jan. 29.

East died at the scene.

State troopers say a call came in at 2:43 p.m. to report the collision along Rt. 340 (Eastside Hwy.) in between Crimora and Grottoes.

The collision happened near 3B Grocery on Haywood Drive, a gravel roadway that connects to Rt. 340. The drive crosses railroad tracks with a stop sign on each side. It's not a primary roadway, and there do not appear to be crossing guards at the railroad crossing.

Police believe East had property on the west side of the tracks and that's why he was crossing in the skid loader. The vehicle was pushed about 50 meters by the train before it came to a stop.

The railroad, which parallels Rt. 340 for a long stretch, is owned by Norfolk Southern.

Police have announced no charges at this time, but the collision remains under investigation.

