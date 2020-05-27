1 in 10 West Virginia voters send in absentee ballots

More than 11% of West Virginia’s registered voters have returned absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said Tuesday that more than 249,000 absentee ballots were requested and nearly 136,000 of those have been returned to county clerks.

That means more than 20% of West Virginians requested absentee ballots.

Of those 249,000 applications, the Department of Justice says 8 were altered by a Pendleton County mail carrier who adjusted party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in what he said was a joke. The Pendleton County clerk noticed the changes, reported it, and it was handled before any ballots were sent out to the 8 voters, so no votes are affected.

All registered voters are permitted to use an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” excuse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In-person early voting runs from Wednesday through June 6. The last day to register to vote in the primary was May 19.