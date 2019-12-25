1 killed, 3 others injured in Christmas morning shooting

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting that happened in Richmond early Christmas morning.

Police were called around 12:49 a.m. to the 1800 block of East Main Street for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found four adults with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, a second victim has life-threatening injuries and the other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Only two victims total were transported to the hospital, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.