1 killed in I-64 crash after bank robbery suspect leads police on chase

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash following a chase that began in Chesterfield County on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were notified around 10 a.m. with a description of a suspect vehicle, a black Nissan Xterra, that was being sought by the Chesterfield County Police Department.

According to NBC12, Chesterfield police had been called to the scene of a robbery at Wells Fargo on Amberdale Drive. They pursued a suspect until losing sight of the vehicle, which continued into Richmond.

A state trooper found the vehicle about ten minutes later on the Downtown Expressway/195 in Richmond and continued the pursuit.

The chase then continued onto westbound Interstate 64 in Henrico County, until the suspect vehicle ran off the left side of the interstate and overturned several times in the median.

Police say one person was ejected from the Nissan and died of his injuries at the scene.

A second man was taken to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the chase.

The crash is under investigation and police say charges are pending.

The scene closed westbound I-64 for over an hour.