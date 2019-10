Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in which one person was killed in Churchville in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to police, a pickup truck ran off Jennings Gap Road in Churchville near the 500 block around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Police confirmed one fatality, but could not confirm any additional information about the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WHSV as we learn more details.