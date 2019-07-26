1 suspect arrested, 2 remain at-large in brazen Waynesboro robbery

It's been months since two armed people burst into Speedy's Food Mart in Waynesboro and stole the entire cash register – but police have now identified the suspects and their getaway driver.

Left to Right: Mugshot of 19-year-old Robert Clifton Hardy ; Surveillance image of two suspects who entered Speedy's while armed ; Photo of Archie Hardy and Ashley Ballengee, both wanted

According to police, two men wearing hoods and masks ran into the store near the northern end of Waynesboro on the evening of February 20, displaying handguns.

Police say surveillance images showed the two briefly looked around the store, but the lone clerk working wasn't in the retail area, so one of them picked up the register - valued at over $500 including its contents - and then both fled to a waiting vehicle in the parking lot.

Now, investigators have charged two brothers with the robbery and a woman for acting as their getaway driver.

Robert Clifton Hardy, a 19-year-old Augusta County man, was already in custody at Middle River Regional Jail when police charged him with conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commision of a felony, and grand larceny.

He remains in jail without bond.

However, his brother and the woman remain at large.

Archie DeShawn Hardy, a 23-year-old Augusta County man, is wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commision of a felony, and grand larceny.

Ashley Nicole Ballengee, a 21-year-old Augusta County woman, is wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Police in March offered a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Speedy's, which is just south of the intersection of Rt. 340 and Hopeman Parkway, once included a video rental store. Management declined an interview with WHSV in the wake of the robbery.