1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Page County

Virginia State Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Route 211, just west of Route 340, in Page County.

Police say around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, 32-year-old Andrew French, of Shenandoah, was riding a motorcycle, heading west on Rt. 211 when he ran off the roadway and struck a ditch. French was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Rockingham Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

According to police, French was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain proper control.

The crash remains under investigation.

