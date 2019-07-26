10 Legionnaire disease cases confirmed in Virginia county

The Virginia Department of Health is investigating 10 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in northeast Chesterfield County.

The cases have been confirmed since May 1 in older adults and people with other medical conditions.

"The risk to residents or visitors to Chesterfield County is very small,” Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel said in a press release.

As a result, Greenfield Elementary School was closed Thursday and summer programs are being moved to Weaver Elementary beginning July 29.

In a letter to parents, Chesterfield superintendent Merv Daughtery said a water cooling tower near the school is being disinfected. The letter said the tower was tested for the presence of Legionnaire’s-causing bacteria, known as Legionella, and a preliminary result is expected in about a week.

The letter said none of the students or teachers at the school have reported any illness linked to the Legionnaire’s outbreak.

Samuel said anyone who develops pneumonia-like symptoms such as fever, chills, shortness of breath or muscle aches should seek medical treatment.

Legionnaire’s disease is caused by bacteria that occurs naturally in lakes and streams. Most people exposed to it do not get Legionnaire’s disease.

In the press release, Samuel said Legionnaire’s disease is not generally transferred from person-to-person or by drinking water, but can cause a health concern if it becomes aerosolized.

The Chesterfield Health District is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of the bacteria responsible for the 10 confirmed cases and is currently aimed at ruling out possible sources.

The Department of Health said most people exposed to the bacteria do not get Legionnaire’s disease. People over age 50, smokers, those with chronic lung disease and other chronic health conditions as well as those with weakened immune systems are at increased risk.

Legionnaire’s disease is treatable with antibiotics.

The CDC says Legionnaire’s disease cases have increases nearly five and a half time since 2000. In 2018, there were 236 cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Virginia.

For more information Legionnaire’s disease, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.