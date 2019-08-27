10 people escape from early morning Harrisonburg house fire

The Red Cross of Virginia is helping take care of ten people who escaped an early morning house fire in Harrisonburg.

Photo of the Harrisonburg Fire Department's response to a house fire on East Gay St. on Aug. 27, 2019 | Courtesy: HFD

According to the Harrisonburg Fire Department, the Emergency Communications Center first got a call about a house fire in the 400 block of East Gay Street at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews got to the scene in under four minutes, where they found a Cape Cod-style home with flames and smoke showing.

Backup was called, bringing 23 firefighters to the scene.

First responders found that eight adults and two children had managed to escape the home before crews arrived.

They found a fire that had started on the back porch and extinguished it, and then completed a search for hidden fire and ventilated the structure.

Firefighters found that the home did have smoke alarms, but the one closest to the fire had had its batteries removed.

“There is no doubt that a tragedy was averted here this morning,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett said. “Although everyone was able to escape, the location of the fire and the volume of smoke produced could have easily been deadly. Functioning smoke alarms are critical in every home in the city.”

One woman and an infant child were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. They were considered in stable condition at the time of transport.

The fire department determined the cause of the fire to be malfunctioning electrical wiring or equipment on the back porch.

Altogether, the fire caused an estimated $20,000 of damage to the home.

Firefighters are using the situation as a reminder that everyone should have functioning smoke alarms because they save lives.

If you don't have one in your residence, you can request one through the fire department and firefighters can install it for you as well.

You can contact the fire department during regular business hours at 540-432-7703, stop by a station, or contact them through social media.