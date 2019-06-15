10-year-old drag queen harassed online, mother says

June is Pride month, a time for celebration for those in the LGBTQ community.

While many people prepared for Portland’s Pride Parade this Sunday, one mother said her family almost missed this year’s events after feeling targeted online.

Michelle Porter said she’s sad and upset to be dealing with this. Her child, Sparkle loves to perform.

“It brings me a smile and a lot of other people a smile and I love seeing smiles,” Sparkle said.

Porter said she always knew.

“From birth when they were little, we called them our sparkly boy,” Porter said.

The 10-year old started performing two years ago after going to a drag show.

He hasn’t stopped, even taking the stage Friday at a fundraiser for LGBTQ youth.

“I need to do this,” Sparkle said. “All the cool outfits, lip singing and all that.”

“That’s what you want for your kids,” Porter said. “You want them to feel like they belong somewhere. You want them to feel validated and not feel alone. That is a terrible feeling.”

The family has received a lot of support but that changed this month after backlash on social media.

There’s been so many comments about how I should be beaten to death, I should lose my children,” Porter said.

But its comments directed at Sparkle that made Porter fear taking her family out in public for this weekend’s Pride celebrations.

“But this is a 10-year-old whose face is being plastered on hateful sites with terrible things being said. It was shocking, it was heartbreaking, it made me really sad,” Porter said.

With support from the LGBTQ community, Porter said they will not allow anyone to dim Sparkles light.

“It would be far more traumatic for this child to force them out of this,”

Porter said. “It would be so sad for me to take this away from them. I’m not forcing them to do anything. This is who they are, this is how they want to express themselves in the world and it’s beautiful.”

