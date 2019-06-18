100 years later, Harrisonburg man keeps popular comic strip in rotation

Take Barney Google, F'rinstance first debuted in print in 1919. In the hundred years since, the comic strip has been featured in newspapers across the globe and undergone some major changes.

Probably the most notable revision lies in its name. The cartoons are now distributed under the name Snuffy Smith after the bodacious title character from Appalachia featured every week. While the comic strips created by Billy DeBeck initially focused on Barney, it was Snuffy who gained a large fan following.

"The secret of any great comic strip is the characters," said John Rose, the cartoonist now behind the magic.

Rose, a James Madison University graduate and Harrisonburg resident, became the creator of Snuffy Smith comics in 2001 after the death of the comic's second mastermind, Fred Lasswell.

"I've always wanted to be a cartoonist," Rose said. "I started drawing on my parent's walls and they just kind of wallpapered over it."

While at JMU, Rose worked with the student-run Breeze newspaper. He began working as an assistant to Lasswell on the comic in 1998.

"The characters almost kind of speak to you," Rose said. "They're almost like real people living in your head."

Rose, now 56, looks to continue generating King Features' Snuffy stories for people to enjoy.

"Just hope to take it day by day and hope to keep the rich legacy of this comic strip around for many, many, many more years," he said. "You always hope your favorite one is the one you'll create tomorrow."

An exhibit on Rose's work, titled A Bodacious Barney Google and Snuffy Smith Retrospective, is now set up at the Smith House Galleries in Downtown Harrisonburg through June 27.