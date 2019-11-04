11 people arrested in southwest Virginia in connection to a drug trafficking operation

Eleven people in southwest Virginia have been arrested in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking ring.

Back in June, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and the Twin County Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified several members of a drug trafficking organization in the Whitetop and Mouth of Wilson Communities of Grayson County.

The investigation discovered that this organization’s operation extended into Washington, Smyth and Roanoke counties, as well as Ashe and Alleghany counties, North Carolina.

As of November 2, over twenty co-conspirators have been identified. Members of the drug trafficking organization have extensive criminal histories for previous narcotics, violence and firearms violations. This organization is responsible for the distribution of crystal methamphetamine, firearms and stolen property.

Over the course of this investigation, law enforcement has seized several ounces of crystal methamphetamine and firearms through the execution of controlled buys, interviews, surveillance and search warrants in an effort to curb the flow of crystal methamphetamine into the region. It is believed members of the DTO are responsible for trafficking pounds of crystal methamphetamine and firearms throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

On Friday, October 25, a Grayson County Grand Jury issued 119 indictments on 74 defendants. The majority of these indictments will remain sealed until the defendants are arrested.

The following people have been arrested;

• David Michael Brown, 29, from Galax for possession of schedule II drug, and possession of firearm by a felon.

• Andrea Stewart, 26, from Low Gap, NC for possession of schedule II drug, and conspiracy to distribute.

• Joseph Ayers, 47, Elk Creek for possession of stolen property.

• Joshua Kogod, 37, from Marion for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm and drugs.

• Eric Hash, 39, from Independence for possession of stolen property.

• Michael Phillips, 23, from Sugar Grove for four counts of grand larceny, with five counts of in intent to sell, possession of burglary tools, and breaking and entering.

• Dreama Taylor from Whitetop for welfare fraud.

• Megan Blevins, 29, from Whitetop for conspiracy to distribute schedule II meth.

• Danny Lawrence 48, from Rugby for conspiracy to distribute schedule II meth.

After Lawrence's arrest, on October 30, the sheriff's office issued a search warrant for a property connected to Lawrence. There deputies seized several firearms along with ounces of methamphetamine and made two additional arrests. .

• Jesse Roten, 20, from Mouth of Wilson for possession of schedule II meth.

• Chad Campbell, 26, from Grassy Creek, NC for possession of schedule II meth.

More arrests are pending.