11 people killed in Labor Day weekend crashes across Virginia

The Virginia State Police say that over Labor Day weekend, 11 people died from car crashes across the Commonwealth.

VSP says of the nine fatal crashes across the state, three involved motorcycles.

While there were crashes and backups in Augusta County, there were no fatalities.

"I've been a trooper for about 16 years," Sgt. CJ Aikens with the Virginia State Police said. "Over those 16 years, I've definitely seen an uptick in the amount of traffic that we experience."

There was more traffic, but the same important fact remained locally as in 2018 for Virginia State Troopers in Augusta County.

"Everybody got to where they were going safely through our county, whether they be a local resident or somebody just passing through," Sgt. Aikens said.

As for traffic violations, the weekend was strangely similar to Labor Day weekend 2018 for Augusta County: troopers wrote 316 tickets in 2018 over the weekend and 321 in 2019. Even breaking it down to a specific citations, they remained nearly the same, like seat belt violations: 27 in 2018 and 24 in 2019.

Sgt. Aikens said this year might have been the busiest Labor Day he has ever seen, but he added that people traveling north to escape Hurricane Dorian's path might have added to the amount of travelers.

On a statewide level, the picture was bleaker than it was in the Valley.

Police say 2019 is quickly catching up to the 2018 to-date total of traffic fatalities.

As of Sept. 1, there have been 510 traffic facilities this year, compared to 520 by the same date last year.

"Despite our enforcement and outreach efforts in advance of the Labor Day weekend, Virginia still had 11 men and women killed in traffic crashes on our highways," said VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary Settle. "Speed and alcohol were common factors in many of the holiday fatal crashes, which pushed us over 500 traffic deaths for the year so far. At what point have Virginians had enough of men, women, teens and children dying on our highways? All we ask is for Virginians to make responsible driving practices and habits an every-day priority. Please make that commitment today, so we can save more lives than lose them in these final months of 2019."

During the four-day weekend, across Virginia, 11 people were killed in nine crashes.

In Albemarle County, Eric Ball was killed when his car hit a tree Friday night after he failed to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for driving without headlights.

Other fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Franklin, Goochland, Prince George, Prince Williams, Richmond, Spotsylvania and Wise.

There were two fatal crashes in Prince William County over the weekend.

Both Prince William and Franklin counties had a traffic crash that claimed two lives.

All three of the crashes in Prince William and Franklin counties also involved motorcycles.

In total, troopers investigated 684 crashes this past weekend.

Troopers are also participating in the traffic safety enforcement programs Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, or CARE, and Checkpoint Strikeforce.

During these enforcement campaigns, nearly 7,280 people were stopped for speeding, more than 2,280 were stopped for reckless driving, and 76 were arrested for DUI.

There were also more than 720 seat belt violation citations.

Police also helped over 2,100 disabled or stranded drivers.