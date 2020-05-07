12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Skyview Springs in Luray

Twelve residents of a long-term care center in Luray have died of COVID-19-related causes.

Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center in Luray.

The administrator of Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center confirmed to WHSV on Thursday that they have had 12 patients die amid an outbreak at the facility that began in late April.

By April 26, the Lord Fairfax Health District had confirmed 59 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents at the facility, with 10 to 15 staff members testing positive.

Dr. Colin Greene, the Lord Fairfax Health District Director, said many of the residents and staff at Skyview Springs showed no COVID-19 symptoms. In a media release after test results were received, the health district said several residents initially sent to hospitals were able to safely return to the facility.

Since that time, according to Dr. Greene, residents were separated by positive and negative cases and the facility worked on an all-out effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

"What we've had to do is make adjustments to how things are done to try and limit the spread of the disease within the facility, as well as buff up the staff because the staff members that turned positive,of course, couldn't stay," Greene said.

The community rallied to assist with supplies including PPE, food, and overall encouragement, including a drive-by parade for residents.

But with long-term care centers experiencing some of the worst effects from coronavirus outbreaks, as the elderly remain the most vulnerable to serious complications from the disease, deaths have risen.

The Skyview Springs administrator said they are continuing to practice all guidelines recommended by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC and said they are contacting families with updates every day.

She asks the community for prayers as they work to get through this difficult time.

The facility has 115 patients in total, more than half of whom tested positive for the virus.

It's one of 13 total outbreaks identified in the Lord Fairfax Health District and one of five in long-term care facilities in the district. However, not all of the locations of those outbreaks have been identified, and the Virginia Department of Health has said Virginia code prevents them from identifying facilities with outbreaks unless facilities, treated as "persons" in the state code, choose to publicly identify themselves.

As of May 7, Page County has 122 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. More local statistics on the coronavirus can be found here.

The health department reports 11 deaths in Page County, but the statewide numbers are often delayed.

Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, has said that it often takes several days before local health districts are able to enter death information into the state database. Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, told WHSV that deaths first have to be reported to them by medical facilities, which is a major cause for the delay on the numbers reported for our area.

Dr. Kornegay also explained that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, that's what goes on their death certificate. Those death certificates have a space to list secondary causes of death, and that's where ongoing health issues like heart disease and cancer are listed – the same process is how flu deaths are reported.